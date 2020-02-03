More foreigners leaving China as virus fears mount





With businesses closed for at least another week, classes suspended and airlines cancelling flights, many foreign students and workers see no reason to stay in the country while it struggles with the viral epidemic.

At Beijing's international airport on Sunday, the 19-year-old Uzbek student told AFP he was heading home because his parents were worried about the virus, which has claimed over 300 lives and infected more than 14,000 across China.

"Maybe I will give up studying here," said the Yangzhou University student, who asked to be identified only as Max.

Calling the situation "dreadful", he expressed concern over the rising death toll and the restrictions other countries have imposed on travellers from China.

After the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, several countries -- including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Israel -- have barred foreign nationals from visiting if they had recently been in China.

The travel bans have left many jittery.

A 46-year-old American said she was worried her flight home would be cancelled at the eleventh hour.

"My only hope is that I can go home. I have been standing here checking the flight schedules for any changes," said the woman, who declined to give her name.

"I can't be sure until the last minute." -AFP































