Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
Republicans prepare to defend Trump’s expected acquittal

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 2: Republicans prepared to defend their expected acquittal of President Donald Trump, on Sunday's TV talk shows, after their Senate votes to reject witness testimony at his impeachment trial sparked criticism they were aiding a cover-up and abdicating their duties.
Criticism only intensified late Saturday after US media reported that US officials cited presidential privilege in redacting 24 emails related to Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, an issue at the heart of his impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump on Saturday claimed his polling numbers were up after the Senate paved the way for his acquittal next Wednesday.
However, according to the RealClearPolitics website, Trump currently has a 44.6 percent approval rating in collated polls, almost exactly the same as when he came to office in January 2017.
His assertion, made on Twitter, came with Washington also awaiting the results of Monday's all-important Iowa caucuses.
The first vote in the US primary process will be closely watched as a sign as to which of 11 Democratic candidates are gaining early momentum to challenge Trump in November's election.
As Democratic contenders raced across the Midwest state, the US Senate on Friday rebuffed Democratic calls for witnesses at only the third impeachment trial of a US president.
Trump is all but assured of being acquitted by the Senate, where Republicans hold 53 seats to 47 for the Democrats. A two-thirds majority, or 67 senators, is needed to remove a president from office.
"Trump poll numbers are the highest since election, despite constant phony Witch Hunts!" the president tweeted on Saturday from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He was impeached for abuse of power over pressure on Ukraine to open investigations including into a leading Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.    -AFP


