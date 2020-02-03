Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Sports

Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Austria's Dominic Thiem (R) in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 3, 2020. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after beating Austria's Dominic Thiem (R) in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 3, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, FEB 2: Zinedine Zidane's double substitution at half-time transformed the Madrid derby on Saturday as Real Madrid edged past Atletico 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of La Liga.
Karim Benzema scored the winner at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zidane's decisive intervention turned a contest that Atletico had dominated into another comfortable Real Madrid victory.
"I wasn't happy with what I saw but it's not down to the players, it's my responsibility," Zidane said. "We had to make a change."
Second-place Barcelona can cut the gap back to three points by beating Levante at home on Sunday but Atletico now trail the leaders by 13.
While Diego Simeone's side were strong in the first half, they were yet again blunt in front of goal and then failed to respond when their opponents found a different gear.
This is Atletico's fifth game without a win and on this form, they might begin to worry about missing out on Champions League qualification.
"Of course there is concern, we must work to improve," said Simeone.
It is a far cry from pre-season when they thrashed Real 7-3 and many were tipping them as serious challengers.
Zidane was under pressure then but his team are on a relentless run, now 21 games unbeaten, the latest due in large part to his changes.
The decision to ditch a failing system and revert to 4-3-3, with Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez coming on for Isco and Toni Kroos, was both brave and effective.
Real's form is impressive and they have Eden Hazard, out since November, on the brink of a return, perhaps on Thursday in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals against Real Sociedad.
Gareth Bale's absence was not related to fitness. The Welshman was left out of the squad despite training for most of the week after an ankle injury.
"He was available," said Zidane. "I had to choose and I chose someone else. But it's not a big issue and I'm counting on him until the end."
Atletico were without the injured Kieran Trippier, meaning Sime Vrsaljko came in a right-back. January signing Yannick Carrasco was named on the bench, after rejoining from Dalian Yifang the day before.
Simeone's side were significantly better in the first half and should have taken one of a handful of decent chances as Vitolo hit Thibaut Courtois, Saul Niguez flashed wide and Angel Correa poked past the post after going through one-on-one, even if he probably would have been called offside.
Casemiro was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he clumsily fell into Morata.
Real Madrid's cluster of central midfielders looked unsure of their 4-3-2-1 shape. Fede Valverde looked particularly uncomfortable as he spent much of the first half as a right winger. Luka Modric was virtually anonymous in his more advanced role.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester, Chelsea share spoils after Rudiger's late leveller
Liverpool move 22 points clear, Man Utd held on Fernandes debut
PSG win big again
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win eighth Australian Open
Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico
India hail 'winning habit' in T20 series sweep against NZ
Railway'srn 41st Annual Sports Competition program
BCB wants Mustafizur to improve Test bowling skill


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft