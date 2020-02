Railway'srn 41st Annual Sports Competition program

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan speaks as a chief guest during the Railway's 41st Annual Sports Competition program at the Pologround field in Chattagram. In the program Bangladesh Railway Director General M Shamuzzaman as a special guest, Bangladesh Railway Sports Control Board President Nasir Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary M Manzoor ul Alam Chowdhury were present among others. photo: Observer DESK