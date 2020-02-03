Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Sports

BCB wants Mustafizur to improve Test bowling skill

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

A selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said that the fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman needs to improve his red-ball cricket skill in a bid to make him available for the Test squad.
Adorably called as 'The Fizz', Mustafizur Rahman has recently been axed from the Pakistan-bound Bangladesh Test team, vastly due to his poor form in the longer version format. This was notably the first time since his landmark debut in 2015, Mustafizur was dropped from the team for his performance. But the selector, Habibul Bashar Sumon, was reluctant to say it as 'drop' rather he insisted Mustafizur was given time to hone his Test bowling skill by playing in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).
"I won't say he is dropped, I won't also say he is rested. But since a first class tournament is going, we think he could do some work here to rectify his mistakes. I hope he will make a good comeback," Bashar said on Sunday.
"We have no concern with Mustafizur. A player can't be in form always. Recently his form may not be the up to the mark but I always say he is special bowler for us. He has enough times and I think if he gives him some times and does his work properly, he will make good comeback. He is very important bowler for Bangladesh," he added. Bashar continued: "Therefore we gave him the time to improve his bowling. First class cricket is going on. We think the BCL is the best possible platform for him to get him back to the form."
"Mustafizur who is playing for Walton Central Zone, went wicket-less in the ongoing first round match against Islami Bank East Zone in the first innings in which Tamim Iqbal scored a triple century. He bowled 25 overs and leaked 106 runs." Bashar added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester, Chelsea share spoils after Rudiger's late leveller
Liverpool move 22 points clear, Man Utd held on Fernandes debut
PSG win big again
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win eighth Australian Open
Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico
India hail 'winning habit' in T20 series sweep against NZ
Railway'srn 41st Annual Sports Competition program
BCB wants Mustafizur to improve Test bowling skill


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft