334 not out will always be special for me: Tamim



Tamim Iqbal plays a shot on his way to make a historic triple centuries during the match of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. photo: BCB

He became the only second Bangladeshi batsman to hit this triple century after Roqibul Hassan and by doing so also registered highest individual first class score for his country.

The southpaw smashed 42 fours and three sixes in the knock, in which he faced 426 deliveries and spent 585 minutes in the crease.

"When Roqibul scored the first triple century back in 2007, we sometimes used to say, what a patience! Even in the national team dressing room, Roqibul's feat was a topic to discuss. We wondered how he is able to spend such huge times in the crease and scored a triple century. In any kind of wicket, in any kind of bowling attack, scoring 300 runs is not easier," Tamim

said after hitting the landmark knock.

"It is always special. It will always be in a special place of my heart. To be honest, I have never imagined of making 300 runs in any level of cricket. Normally our wicket is always slow and spinning and in this wicket, it is not easier to score triple century."

It was also Tamim's second 200 plus knock, having made his maiden double century (206) against Pakistan in a Test match in 2015. Ahead of facing Pakistan once again, the knock would surely give him the confidence. "It's special feeling because every batsman dreams to make a triple hundred. But what is important to me is to the way I batted. No matter how many runs I have scored. The pleasing matter was to the way I batted. I will be happy if I keep up this form," he remarked. "I think I was determined throughout the inning. The wicket was very good. It was not behaving that badly. I have played just my cricketing shots. I think I could keep the things normal."

Tamim began the day on 222 when his side Islami Bank East Zone came to bat against Walton Central Zone for day three in BCL game. He said despite being not out on 222, he was not thinking about triple century. "To be honest when I was on 260 and even in 270, I was not thinking about the feat. When I crossed 280, only then 300-run matter occupied my mind. I was not taking any risk. I was not trying to hit sixes, just I was finding the boundary options. I was trying to pick up singles and doubles when the wicket was not ideal for batting and that was the key," he added. Roqibul Hasan whose record Tamim broke to set a new benchmark termed the innings as tremendous. He said he was not upset despite seeing Tamim broke his record, keeping him eye-witnessed.

"The standard as a batsman he maintained, he deserved the record. I congratulated him for this tremendous knock," he said. -BSS















