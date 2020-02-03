Tigresses leave Dhaka for Women's T20 World Cup





Bangladesh will play three tour matches against local teams on February 7, 10 and 12 respectively in a bid to make them fully prepared for the tournament in which they were not up to the mark in previous editions. The women's team will then play two ICC-organised practice matches against Thailand and Pakistan on February 16 and 20 respectively. Bangladesh is drawn in Group A along with four-time champions Australia, mighty India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Amongst those four teams, Bangladesh had never played any International game against New Zealand and Australia.

"We'll try to put our best in a bid to earn the best result in the tournament," Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun said.

The Tigress would start their T20 World Cup mission facing India in their first Group A match on February 24 in Perth. Bangladesh will then face hosts Australia in Canberra on February 27 and New Zealand on February 29 in Melbourne. Bangladesh will play their final group-phase match against Sri Lanka on March 2 in Melbourn -BSS















