Tamim trolls country's highest 1st class figure







Central Zone vs East Zone

Central Zone added 160 runs with their overnight's 395 for two before declaring the innings against East Zone. Tamim stayed unbeaten with 334 runs and his night owl partner Yasir Ali Rabbi was not out with 62 runs. Tamim faced 426 balls remaining 585 minutes at the crease. The southpaw opener ornamented his innings with 42 boundaries and three over boundaries.

It was the 1st triple century for Tamim and 2nd one by any Bangladesh batsman. The previous raresome milestone was set by Rakibul Hasan in 2007 at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah. The right handed batsman scored 313 runs.

Eastern Zone were at 115 for three before the game of day-3 being called off. They are thus, trail by 227 runs with seven wickets at hand on the final day of the match. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 54 runs. Easterns were wrapped up at 213 in the 1st innings after Taijul Islam's fifer on Friday.



North Zone vs South Zone

Tons from Shahriar Nafees, Shamsur Rahman and Mahmudullah landed South Zone in a safe zone against their Northern counterparts. Nafees departed for 111, Shamsur had gone for 109 runs but Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah showed his character staying at the crease with sharp 100 from 70 deliveries only. He hit eight boundaries and five maximums.

SZ however, declared their 2nd innings posting 398 runs on the board losing three wickets and got a gigantic lead of 487 runs, who were resumed batting in the morning with overnight's 95-run's lead.

Earlier, Southerns managed 262 runs in the 1st innings riding on Fazle Rabbi's century. Northern Zone in the contrary, were bowled out for 207 runs in the 1st innings despite losing five batsmen within 40 and were 22 for none before the game of day-3 being stumped.















