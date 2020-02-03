Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Sports

Bangladesh Cricket League 2019-2020

Tamim trolls country's highest 1st class figure

Mahmudullah hit T20-style ton

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

The 3rd day of Bangladesh Cricket League 2019-2020 was absolutely dominated by bowlers. Tamim Iqbal set the record of highest 1st class individual score in the country at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Sunday while Shahriar Nafees, Shamsur Rahman and Mahmudullah picked respective centuries at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Central Zone vs East Zone
Central Zone added 160 runs with their overnight's 395 for two before declaring the innings against East Zone. Tamim stayed unbeaten with 334 runs and his night owl partner Yasir Ali Rabbi was not out with 62 runs. Tamim faced 426 balls remaining 585 minutes at the crease. The southpaw opener ornamented his innings with 42 boundaries and three over boundaries.
It was the 1st triple century for Tamim and 2nd one by any Bangladesh batsman. The previous raresome milestone was set by Rakibul Hasan in 2007 at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah. The right handed batsman scored 313 runs.
Eastern Zone were at 115 for three before the game of day-3 being called off. They are thus, trail by 227 runs with seven wickets at hand on the final day of the match. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 54 runs. Easterns were wrapped up at 213 in the 1st innings after Taijul Islam's fifer on Friday.

North Zone vs South Zone
Tons from Shahriar Nafees, Shamsur Rahman and Mahmudullah landed South Zone in a safe zone against their Northern counterparts. Nafees departed for 111, Shamsur had gone for 109 runs but Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah showed his character staying at the crease with sharp 100 from 70 deliveries only. He hit eight boundaries and five maximums.
SZ however, declared their 2nd innings posting 398 runs on the board losing three wickets and got a gigantic lead of 487 runs, who were resumed batting in the morning with overnight's 95-run's lead.
Earlier, Southerns managed 262 runs in the 1st innings riding on Fazle Rabbi's century.  Northern Zone in the contrary, were bowled out for 207 runs in the 1st innings despite losing five batsmen within 40 and were 22 for none before the game of day-3 being stumped.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Leicester, Chelsea share spoils after Rudiger's late leveller
Liverpool move 22 points clear, Man Utd held on Fernandes debut
PSG win big again
Djokovic beats Thiem in five-set thriller to win eighth Australian Open
Zidane inspires Real Madrid to derby victory over Atletico
India hail 'winning habit' in T20 series sweep against NZ
Railway'srn 41st Annual Sports Competition program
BCB wants Mustafizur to improve Test bowling skill


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft