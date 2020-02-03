Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:40 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Art & Culture

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.




Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career on movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.
Sandler's "Murder Mystery," co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked the streaming service's most popular title in the United States in 2019. It is one of six movies and a comedy special he has made for Netflix with his company, Happy Madison Productions, since 2015.
His upcoming projects for Netflix include "Hubie Halloween" co-starring Kevin James and Julie Bowen and an animated feature film that Sandler will write and star in as a voice actor.
Netflix is counting on original movies such as Sandler's to help it compete with new rivals, particularly Walt Disney Co, which has been removing its films from Netflix and taking them to its own Disney+ streaming service.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
The potentials of folk lore and styles for realistic art
Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital after road accident
Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to ‘Jekyll and Hyde’
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
13th ICFFB concludes in city
Lempicka headlines impressionist auction in London


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft