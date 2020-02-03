Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:40 PM
SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Culture Desk

Recently, noted cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed has joined as the chairman at the Department of Architecture in Primeasia University, Banani in the city. He is the founder cum principal architect of an architectural consulting firm--- 'Trimatra Architects', which has initiated its journey from 1991. He also acted as an adjunct faculty at Khulna University in 1996 and he was the head of Architecture Department of the State University of Bangladesh from 2015 to 2018.
Sazzadur Rasheed was an official delegate of ARCASIA Forum 2003 at Dhaka. He also took part in several seminars, workshops and conferences namely 'SAARCH Conference 1995', '10th SAARCH Assembly and Seminar 2006', 'Seminar on Green Architecture', 'SAARCH Conference 2011', 'Rain Water Harvesting' and more.
Born on March 3 in 1965, he obtained his bachelor's degree in Architecture from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1989 and obtained his master's degree in Environmental Science from State University of Bangladesh (SUB) in 2019. He is the administrator of 'Save Heritage of Bangladesh Forum' and worked as an architect in 'Diagram Architects' firm from 1989 to 1990.
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
