

BEPZA Public School and College starts at Ishwardi EPZ for social development

Apart from attracting local & foreign investment, boosting export and generating employment, BEPZA has established Public School & Colleges in other EPZs in order to ensure modern and standard education for the children of workers and employees of the EPZs as a part of social responsibility. The IEPZ workers' children will get education here in 50% subsidized tuition fee like other BEPZA Public School & Colleges. The Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed BEPZA in the 34th Board of Governors meeting to establish a school in the dormitory cum training centre of Northern Area Poverty Reduction Initiative project of Ishwardi EPZ. Continuation of it, Major General SM Salahuddin Islam BP, SPP, ndc, psc, Executive Chairman of BEPZA formally inaugurated the BEPZA Public School and College at Ishwardi EPZ in order to provide standard education to the children of officials, employees, & workers of Ishwardi EPZ (IEPZ) as well as the people living surrounding on February 02, 2020.