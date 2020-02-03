BAU forms ‘Badhon’ new executive committee





The general meeting and committee handover programme of 'Badhon' 2019 held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU). The programme took place at Syed Nazrul Islam conference hall of the university on January 24, 2020. Tazmirul Islam and Habibur Rahman was selected as President and General Secretary of the new committee respectively.The other members of the newly formed committee are vice president Prasenjit Sarkar and Md Yanat Ali, deputy general secretary Sadia Nusrat Swarna, organizational secretary. Ahiduzzaman, co-organization secretary Ehsan Uddin, Treasurer Samura Afsana Haq Mauni, office secretary Abul Kalam Azad, publication and press secretary Debashree Haldar Tuli, information and education secretary Wahida Tanzim and central representatives are Naimul Hasan and Md.Samir Hossain. In addition, the Presidents and General Secretaries of all the hall units of the university were also nominated as members.