

DIU organizes roundtable on hospitality industry

The round table was also discussed by Md Zillur Rahman of Governmet's a2i project, ABM Ashraful Haque & ANM Shajahan of Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP), Nadira Kiron of ATN Bangla and Many other tourism specialists, hotel manager, tourism journalist, high officials from the govern and a number of businessmen from tourism sector of Bangladesh attended at this discussion session.









Speakers in the meeting lauded that Bangladesh hospitality and tourism industry is experiencing rapid growth and it is becoming a significant contributor to the economy. In addition, it is a sector that shapes perceptions of Bangladesh internationally. Its sustainable success depends on a pipeline of skilled and motivated workers.





