DIU organizes roundtable on hospitality industry

Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:39 PM
Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Eduvista Desk

Aiming to establishing the tourism industry as a major economic power of Bangladesh, the Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management of Daffodil International University (DIU) organized a round table discussion on "Hospitality Industry: Securing the Future for Bangladesh in the Global Arena" on January 30, 2020 at Banquet Hall of the university. Dr Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Board of Trustees, DIU, was present as the chief guest while Prof Donald Sloan, Former Chairman of Oxford School of Hospitality Management, presented the keynote presentation in the Round Table Discussion. Vice-Chancellor of DIU Prof Dr Yousuf M Islam presided over the round table discussion. Former Foreign Secretary Farooq Sobhan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of DIU Prof Dr SM Mahabub-Ul Haque Majumder and CEO of Daffodil Family Mohammad Nuruzzaman were present as special guests.
The round table was also discussed by Md Zillur Rahman of Governmet's a2i project, ABM Ashraful Haque & ANM Shajahan of Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP), Nadira Kiron of ATN Bangla and Many other tourism specialists, hotel manager, tourism journalist, high officials from the govern and a number of businessmen from tourism sector of Bangladesh attended at this discussion session.




Speakers in the meeting lauded that Bangladesh hospitality and tourism industry is experiencing rapid growth and it is becoming a significant contributor to the economy. In addition, it is a sector that shapes perceptions of Bangladesh internationally. Its sustainable success depends on a pipeline of skilled and motivated workers.




