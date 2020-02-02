Forced, fake voting through EVMs in Dhaka city polls!





The incident occurred at Kadamtala East Basabo School polling station, designated for women voters, under the Dhaka South City Corporation around 2pm on Saturday.

"After entering the polling booth, I saw two men leaving with a female voter from the covered booth. When my identification was confirmed, I noticed a woman entering the booth. She said she was doing her duty there when I inquired about her presence," the woman told the news portal.

The other woman in her 40s asked her to cast the vote for the mayor and councillor candidates of the ruling Awami League, she alleged.

"When I disagreed she threatened me. She said I had no other choice but to do what she says. She scolded me once again as I tried to press the button for the candidates of my choice. She then forced me to cast my vote for her preferred candidates," she said.

"Some other female voters made similar allegations here," the woman added.

Officials told her that the presiding officer was out for lunch when she tried to contact the officer, she said.

She requested anonymity for security reasons.

Assistant Returning Officer Mohammad Shaniazzaman Talukder said he had heard about presence of outsiders inside the booths.

"It's totally illegal. The presiding officer and the assistant presiding officer will look into the matter. I have also told the executive magistrate to investigate the issue," Shanimuzzaman said.

Around 3pm, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Girls High School in the North, some supporters of a mayor candidate were barring voters from casting their votes after ID confirmation.

The supporters were casting the ballots themselves while law enforcers watched on and the voters were leaving in fear.

A former election commissioner, Shah Nawaz, had feared such fake voting through EVMs despite the comfort of using technology.

An Ansar member stood next to a voting booth of Hajji Abdul Awal High School at Kamrangirchar in the South.









"He is helping the voters," Presiding Officer Abu Naser said when bdnews24.com asked him about the Ansar member's presence.

He did not answer when asked if the law enforcer could do so.

The Ansar member left quickly during the conversation.

