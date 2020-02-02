Fear of violence scares women away from voting: Experts





A number of polls observers said fearing political violence female voters had not turned out to cast their votes.

Many women rights activists too echoed the same reason saying that election campaign and polls related activities are not women friendly scaring them away from voting.

Dr Sanzida Akhter, a gender expert said mostly men are involved in polls campaign. The campaign by riding bikes or motorcycles but women usually doesn't do that.

This is not also less responsible for women's participation in campaign as well as exercising their voting rights, she said.

Advocate Laily Maksud, a gender expert of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said the society is male-dominated and so women cannot make their own decision if they will go to cast their votes. Besides, elders and senior members do not want to take the risk by sending women to the polling stations because of fear of violence.

Women are also burdened with their household chores and that also sometimes stand in their way of going outside, said eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud.

"They are totally depended on their male counterparts. Most of the time they do not encourage women to go to polling centres to cast votes," he said.

And again lack of trust in the voting is also to blame as they know the election, anyhow, will be rigged in favour of some particular candidates and party, he said.

























Participation of women in the Dhaka City Corporation election was very low on Saturday.A number of polls observers said fearing political violence female voters had not turned out to cast their votes.Many women rights activists too echoed the same reason saying that election campaign and polls related activities are not women friendly scaring them away from voting.Dr Sanzida Akhter, a gender expert said mostly men are involved in polls campaign. The campaign by riding bikes or motorcycles but women usually doesn't do that.This is not also less responsible for women's participation in campaign as well as exercising their voting rights, she said.Advocate Laily Maksud, a gender expert of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, said the society is male-dominated and so women cannot make their own decision if they will go to cast their votes. Besides, elders and senior members do not want to take the risk by sending women to the polling stations because of fear of violence.Women are also burdened with their household chores and that also sometimes stand in their way of going outside, said eminent columnist Sayed Abul Maksud."They are totally depended on their male counterparts. Most of the time they do not encourage women to go to polling centres to cast votes," he said.And again lack of trust in the voting is also to blame as they know the election, anyhow, will be rigged in favour of some particular candidates and party, he said.