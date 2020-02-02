312 Bangladeshis brought back from China’s Wuhan



Strict security at Ashkona Hajj Camp where 304 Bangladeshi citizens brought back from China's Wuhan have been quarantined. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain said 312 Bangladeshis, including three infants, arrived in Dhaka from Wuhan on Saturday morning.

Four doctors-- three from Bangladesh Army and one from the Airport Health Department-- accompanied the cabin crew.

The returnees except the eight have been quarantined for 14 days on the second floor of Ashkona Hajj Camp. Health Minister Dr Zahid Maleque told journalists

on Friday that Army would supervise the camp during the quarantine period.

Assistant Director of the Directorate of Health Dr Shahriar said 304 of the returnees have been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp while eight were admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital.

He said four of the passengers were suffering from fever while the rest four from cough and sneezing, he said.

Contacted, Jamil Ahmed, an official of Kurmitola General Hospital, said the doctors at the hospital found their temperature normal when they were brought to the hospital.

Samples of the seven Bangladeshis were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing, he said.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:53am.

A Foreign Ministry official told UNB that they received 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan. "They've been moved to Ashkona Hajj Camp," the official said. The Bangladeshis include adults, children and infants.

Videos from the site showed the returnees were taken to the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp amid tight security. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said the returnees would be kept there for a certain period for observation.

Coronavirus has so far infected more than 11,000 people, mostly in China. More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.

On Friday, Beijing said the death toll had risen to 259 - all of them in China and 249 in Hubei province, according to BBC.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.























As many as 312 Bangladeshis were brought back from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday and eight of them were sent to hospital.Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain said 312 Bangladeshis, including three infants, arrived in Dhaka from Wuhan on Saturday morning.Four doctors-- three from Bangladesh Army and one from the Airport Health Department-- accompanied the cabin crew.The returnees except the eight have been quarantined for 14 days on the second floor of Ashkona Hajj Camp. Health Minister Dr Zahid Maleque told journalistson Friday that Army would supervise the camp during the quarantine period.Assistant Director of the Directorate of Health Dr Shahriar said 304 of the returnees have been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp while eight were admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital.He said four of the passengers were suffering from fever while the rest four from cough and sneezing, he said.Contacted, Jamil Ahmed, an official of Kurmitola General Hospital, said the doctors at the hospital found their temperature normal when they were brought to the hospital.Samples of the seven Bangladeshis were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing, he said.A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:53am.A Foreign Ministry official told UNB that they received 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan. "They've been moved to Ashkona Hajj Camp," the official said. The Bangladeshis include adults, children and infants.Videos from the site showed the returnees were taken to the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp amid tight security. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said the returnees would be kept there for a certain period for observation.Coronavirus has so far infected more than 11,000 people, mostly in China. More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.On Friday, Beijing said the death toll had risen to 259 - all of them in China and 249 in Hubei province, according to BBC.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.