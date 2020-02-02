Elections manipulated: Fakhrul





At a post election press conference held at Nayapaltan BNP office, Mirza Fakhrul raised the allegation.

He also blamed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for violating electoral rules by urging voters in favour of Awami League candidates after exercising her voting rights.

"Her words might have incited Awami League supporters to get involved in violating the rules at polling stations," he added.

He also claimed that polling agents of 'Sheaf of Paddy' were prevented from entering polling booths. Those, who entered polling booths, had to face threats from Awami League men.

He further alleged that presiding officers of some polling stations revealed the secret pin code of the machine to other officers at the polling station. It's also a violation of the election rules.

According to the election rule, a presiding officer is allowed to give his fingerprint to one per cent of total voters of the related centre but presiding officers of the centres were freed to lend their fingerprints in cases of voters' fingerprints mismatched, Fakhrul alleged.

A team comprised of BNP's Standing Committee members visited the Election Commission with a list of polling stations where EVMs could not read the fingerprints of some voters.

























