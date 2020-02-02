BNP rejects poll results, calls hartal in city today





BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Saturday evening.

"We are rejecting the city elections completely. So, the dawn-to-dusk hartal will be observed in the city on Sunday," Fakhrul said at the briefing.

A BNP delegation led by the party's Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury handed over the complaint to the commission.

"BNP's party symbol, 'sheaf of paddy', was not seen at many polling centres. Polling agents of BNP nominated candidates were not allowed to enter the voting centres in different areas of the capital. In many cases, they were physically assaulted and driven away from the centres," Amir Khasru told journalists after submitting the party's complaints to the EC.

Meanwhile, Awami League mayoral candidates took lead in both Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in the counting of votes in the elections to the two city cities on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, AL mayoral runner Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh got 278,193 votes while BNP's Ishraque Hossain polled 142,975 in 713 centres out of total 1,150 in DSCC.

Earlier, balloting in the DNCC and DSCC elections ended at 4pm amid 'low voter turnout' and reports of sporadic violence and allegations of BNP agents being driven out of polling stations.















