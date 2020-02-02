Ekushey Book Fair begins today





The theme of this year's book fair is 'Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu' as it will be dedicated to the iconic leader marking his birth centenary.

The fair venue of the book fair has been decorated with the portraits and

historic photographs of the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu's life and works will be showcased in the fair in different ways marking his birth centenary.



Marking the 'Mujib Borsho' Bangla Academy has planned to publish 100 books on the life and works of Bangabandhu over the next three years.

As part of it the academy will publish 25 books this year, said Director General of Bangla Academy poet Habibullah Seraji at a press conference at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair on the first day in the afternoon while she will unveil the new third book on Bangabandhu named 'Amar Dekha Naya Chin' published by the academy.



State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid will attend the opening ceremony as a special guest while Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji will deliver the welcome speech with its President Professor Emeritus Anisuzzaman in the chair.

Ten personalities have been chosen for Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar (Bangla Academy Literary Award) 2019.



They are former Home Minister Rafiqul Islam (Literature on Liberation War), Makid Haider (poetry), Wasi Ahmed (literature), Swarochish Sarkar (essay/research), Khairul Alam Sabuj (translation), Rahim Shah (children's literature), Ratan Siddiqui (drama), Nadira Majumder (science fiction), Faruk Moinuddin (autobiography/travelogue) and Simon Zakaria (folklore).



Prime Minister Hasina will distribute the awards among the recipients at the inaugural ceremony

This year, the fair is set to begin on February 2 instead of February 1 due to elections to two Dhaka city corporations. The fair will end on February 29, said Member Secretary of the Fair Organizing Committee Jalal Ahmed

He said, "All of our arrangements, publications and exhibitions are centered on Bangabandhu and his birth centenary and we will organize seminars and different kinds of competitions highlighting the life and works of the great leader".

Seminars will be held on the main stage of the fair venue at 4:00 pm every day from February 3 to 29 followed by cultural events.



The seminars will hold discussions on Bangabandhu and books written on his life and works.

Like the previous years, the venue has been extended to nearby Suhrawardy Udyan. This year, the land earmarked for the fair was expanded to 8, 00,000 sq ft. A total of 873 units were allocated to 560 organizations.

The authorities have allotted 179 units on the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organizations and 694 in the Suhrawardy Udyan to 694 organizations.

There will be strict security arrangements in and around the venue to avert any unpleasant incidents.



A total of 300 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) will be installed across the fair venue while members of Police, Army, RAB, BGP and Intelligent forces will work on ensuring security to the book lovers.

Publishers from across the country will come to the fair with a wide variety of books while Bangla Academy will exhibit 104 newly printed and reprinted books.

Director General of Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji said Bangla Academy is ready to arrange an organized and decorated mega event for the book lovers for a month.

He also sought assistance from the publishers, book lovers and visitors to keep the fair vibrant and clear.



Kabi Jasimuddin Sahitya Puruskar 2020 for contribution to Bengali literature, 'Chittaranjan Saha Memorial Award', 'Munir Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar 2020', 'Rokanuzzaman Khan Dadabhai Smrity Award-2020', and Artist Qayyum Chowdhury Memorial Award for showing artistic acumen at stall building will be announced in the fair.

The fair will remain open from 3:00 pm to 8:30pm on weekdays, from 11am to 8:30pm on weekends and from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm on February 21 - International Mother Language Day, according to the organisers.

The Bangla Academy and others publications will sell their books with 25 percent commission.



The fair venue is decorated keeping breast feeding corner, prayer place and wheel chair facilities for physically challenged people.

The fair began informally in 1972 on Bangla Academy premises but the academy officially took the responsibility in 1978 to organise the book fair every year.

It was then named as 'Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela' and a guideline was laid out in this regard in 1984.



The fair venue was first extended to Suhrawardy Udyan in 2013 to accommodate more participants.





















