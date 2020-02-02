Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC





The election to two city corporations were held in free and fair manner, he claimed while leaving his Nirbachan Bhaban office in the city's Agargaon area.

"We did not get any major complaints about the polls. Voter turnout was low but the elections were held in free, fair and good manner," said the CEC.



About the polling agents, the CEC said the commission did not get any complaints about any forcible ouster of any polling agents from any centers.

"I saw polling agents from both Awami League and BNP where I cast vote. If any agent was driven out of polling centre he/she must submit complaint before the commission," he added.



About EVMs, the CEC said the commission observed the whole elections through television.

"Some voters said the method is a bit difficult. But most of the voters are comfortable with the method. Through EVM, none can cast vote of others," he added.

Referring to the clash between AL and BNP in Paltan, the CEC said it's a matter of investigation as the commission can't look into the matter from where he had been sitting.

















