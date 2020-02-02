Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home Front Page

PM leaves for Italy on Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Rome on Tuesday on a four-day (February 4-7) bilateral official visit to Italy at the invitation of her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.
On February 5, the Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss trade and commerce and other issues with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the morning.
The flight is scheduled to land at Fiumicino Airport, Rome, at 4:15pm
local time where Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder will receive the premier.
After the reception at the airport, a ceremonial motorcade will escort the Bangladesh prime minister to Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa, where she will be staying during her visit.
Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to join a community event at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa in the evening the same day.
On February 5, she will inaugurate the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy in Rome in Via Dell'Antartide area in the morning.
In the afternoon, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Italian premier Giuseppe Conte and join an official lunch at Palazzo Chigi, the official residence of the Italian prime minister.
The two leaders, in their summit meeting, are expected to discuss the whole range of bilateral issues as well as important regional and international matters of common concern.
Later, senior officials of the Italian business companies are expected to call on the Bangladesh prime minister in the meeting room of her place of residence.
The prime minister will then attend a dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh ambassador to Italy at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & Spa.
On February 6, Sheikh Hasina will have an audience with Pope Francis in the morning. Then the prime minister will depart Rome for the Italian city of Milan by train at 12:50 pm and reach there at 4:00 pm local time.
She will stay at Excelsior Hotel Gallia during her visit to Milan, the source said.
On February 7, the prime minister will leave Milan Malpensa International Airport for home by an Emirates flight at 1:40 pm local time.
She will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at 8:10 am Bangladesh time on February 8 via Dubai.
Foreign Ministry sources said they are considering the visit as highly important as it involves the search for fresh investments by Italian entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, export of more items to Italy as well as seeking areas to export skilled manpower.
Italy is one of the largest trading partners of Bangladesh and more than 200,000 Bangladeshis live there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
EVM lets down some senior citizen voters
Fear of violence scares women away from voting: Experts
312 Bangladeshis brought back from China’s Wuhan
Elections manipulated: Fakhrul
BNP rejects poll results, calls hartal in city today
Ekushey Book Fair begins today
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft