Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home National

AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 1:40 AM
Observer Online Report

The Awami League nominated mayoral candidates Atiqul Islam and ​​​​​​​ Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were unofficially declared elected in the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Saturday.

Respective returning officers unofficially declared them elected after the daylong voting with electronic voting machines (EVMs), used entirely for the first time in any major election, while the formal results would be published later through gazette notifications.

According to unofficial results, AL mayoral runner Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh bagged 4,24,595 votes while BNP’s Ishraque Hossain polled 2,36,512 out of total 1150 centres in DSCC.

In DNCC, ruling party contestant Atiqul Islam got 4,47,211 votes while his nearest rival Tabith Awal of BNP polled 2,64,161 out of total 1,318 centres.

Earlier, the voting in the DNCC and DSCC elections began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

There were 30 lakh 10 thousand 273 voters in DNCC to cast their votes in 1,318 polling centres. Of the voters, 15,49,567 were male and 14,60,706 were female. There were 54 general and 18 reserved (women) wards in the city corporation.

In DSCC, there were 1,150 polling centres for 24 lakh 53 thousand 194 voters. Of them, 12 lakh 93 thousand 441 were male and 11 lakh 59 thousand 753 were female. DSCC has 75 general and 25 reserved wards.





Around 50,000 members of law enforcement agencies were maintaining law and order. A total of 129 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates were deployed in the two city corporations.

