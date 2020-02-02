EC has failed to hold a participatory election: CPB

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Saturday said the Election Commission and the government have failed to hold participatory elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations.

The allegation came from a joint statement of CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim and its general secretary M Shah Alam hours after voting for the city corporations ended.

"Most of the voters could not exercise their franchise after they went to voting centres as ruling party men spread fear among people in various ways. So, people will not accept today's election results," they said.

In the statement, they said many voters were discouraged to cast their votes as ruling party men and unwanted persons thronged the polling centres. -Agencies