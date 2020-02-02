Probe body submits report this week





The concerned owner constructed the building without the approval of the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA).

For the high rise building, the progress of the 1.5 kilometre long and 60 feet wide, Bakalia Access Road has been obstructed.

The former Chairman of CDA approved a proposal to pay a compensation of taka 10 crore to the building owner to expedite the works of the project.

But the present Chairman constituted a five- member committee to probe into the approval on October last year.

The committee has been directed to submit the report within 15 working days after formation on October 25 last. But the committee has not yet submitted the report. The five- member committee is led by Azadur Rahman Mallik, Director of the Department of Environmrent (DOE) Metro, include three executive engineers of CDA and one executive engineer of Roads and Highways department.

Preferring anonymity, one member of the investgation committee told the Daily Observer that the report is expected to be submitted this week.

He disclosed that the land owner had constructed the building on the land which was not approved by the CDA.

So, the committee members proposed not to pay the compensation money to the land owner.

The CDA directed the investigation committee to unearth the causes of the approval of such a high rise building on the alignment of a 60-feet wide access road by the concerned officials of the CDA.









According to CDA sources, the ten storied building was constructed in 2010.





