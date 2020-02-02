US, UK envoys visit some polling centres





However, the top bosses of the foreign missions dropped their local staff from the observer teams as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hand out on Friday evening. The Foreign Ministry had earlier raised questions about their (local staffs) inclusion into the list of foreign observers, violating the rules.

"This is a beautiful day," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller said following a visit to Shaheed Monu Miah Government High School in Tejgaon area on Saturday morning.

He tried to talk with local people and wanted to know about EVM, the ambassador spent few moments standing on the playground of the school.

The British High Commissioner Robert Dickson visited polling centres at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College and Azimpur Girls School and College but refrained from making any comment about the election.

US Ambassador first visited Rampura Ekramunnesa High School voting centre.





















