BNP demands suspension of polls at 149 centres





The complaint was submitted to Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.

The major opposition party in its complaint raised the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging by the ruling Awami League.

Amir Khasru Mahmud, Standing Committee Member of BNP, after submitting the complaint to the EC told reporters that the elections had been influenced by the top echelon of the government.

"As soon as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote along with her party candidates the influence started right then," he added. Referring to the EVMs, the BNP leader said voters couldn't go to polling stations to cast their votes.

"Through the city polls, it has been proved that EVMs are yet to be popular in the country," he noted.

Voters were forced out of polling centres after their finger impressions were taken. After that AL men cast votes for 'Boat', he alleged.

Till 12PM, about 5-8 per cent votes were cast.

BNP's women polling agents were also driven out of polling centres, he also alleged.



















