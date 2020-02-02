AL, BNP men clash at Nayapaltan

Awami League and BNP activists clashed in front of BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said when some AL activists were crossing the BNP office around 5:30 pm chanting slogans, a group of BNP men came out of their office and stared chanting counter-slogans, triggering a chase and counter-chase between the two sides. Police then rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, the balloting for the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations began at 8:00am and concluded at 4:00pm without any break.
























