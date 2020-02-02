Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Hasina reiterates support for EVM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina casting vote at Dhaka City College centre on Saturday. photo : BSS

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina casting vote at Dhaka City College centre on Saturday. photo : BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her support for the use of electronic voting machines, or EVMs at the Dhaka city elections.
The prime minister cast her vote in the Dhaka South City Corporation, or DSCC, polls at the Dhaka City College centre at 8 am on Saturday.
"The electronic voting system is digital technology. People have the liberty to vote independently, like I have. I have cast my vote very easily and in a very short time. I think our Election Commission will be able to arrange for digital voting all across Bangladesh in order to ensure the people's voting rights," she said.
"The process is very transparent. Why are some people apprehensive about this technology? They (BNP) fear that it is no longer possible to rig the election with the help of goons."
The BNP, which has been opposed to the use of EVMs from the beginning, has been saying that the EC has imposed the machines on the voters at the 'will of the government' in order to manipulate the polls.
On the other hand, the ruling Awami League says that they want EVMs to ensure a fair vote because it is not possible to manipulate EVMs.
Describing her experience of voting through the EVM, Hasina said, "I wanted to cast the first vote. I arrived a few minutes ago. I waited and the machine turned on exactly at 8am."
"I gave my ID card. I gave a fingerprint. I voted in my designated booth. The machine displayed that no vote was cast yet. This machine cannot be rigged. So what are they (BNP) afraid of? They  are afraid that they cannot manipulate the election with this machine."
People will elect their representatives through voting, said Hasina. "I have voted for Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. I hope both our candidates mayoral win."     -bdnews24.com


Hasina reiterates support for EVM


