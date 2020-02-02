Hajj pilgrims, agencies to lay siege to Biman office today





Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) President Dr Abullah Al Naser on Saturday told the Daily Observer that they have demanded to refix the plane fare at a press conference earlier. As the government didn't respond, they have announced the siege programmme.

They urged all Hajj pilgrims and agencies to actively participate in the programme at 11:00am.

At a press conference held on Wednesday at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium, Dr Naser said a two-way plane fare for a Umrah pilgrim is now between Tk 45,000 and Tk 48,000.

"But, the Civil Aviation Ministry fixed the airfare at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing the airfare three times higher than usual. It's illegal and unethical for the pilgrims. It should be fixed between Tk 1.0 lakh and Tk 1.10 lakh," the BPHWC president added.

Threatening to go for a tougher movement including demonstrations with 'white Ehram clothes,' Naser said if the government takes Tk 1.0 lakh as plane fare, even that would be Tk 52,000 higher than usual. The Religious Affairs Ministry also wants to reduce the fare. "Due to refixation of airfare, finalisation of Hajj package also remained stuck," he added.

Naser claimed that total 137,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Not only Biman, the Saudi Arabian Airline will also carry the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Around Tk 356 crore will be laundered abroad for the additional fare.

He also demanded to allow the Middle East based airlines as 'Third Carriers' to carry pilgrims, ticketing facilities directly for the pilgrims and resisting syndication on Hajj tickets.





























Intending pilgrims and Hajj agencies will lay siege to Biman Bangladesh Airline's Motijheel office on Sunday demanding reduction of airfare from Tk 1.40 lakh to Tk 1.0 lakh.Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) President Dr Abullah Al Naser on Saturday told the Daily Observer that they have demanded to refix the plane fare at a press conference earlier. As the government didn't respond, they have announced the siege programmme.They urged all Hajj pilgrims and agencies to actively participate in the programme at 11:00am.At a press conference held on Wednesday at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium, Dr Naser said a two-way plane fare for a Umrah pilgrim is now between Tk 45,000 and Tk 48,000."But, the Civil Aviation Ministry fixed the airfare at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing the airfare three times higher than usual. It's illegal and unethical for the pilgrims. It should be fixed between Tk 1.0 lakh and Tk 1.10 lakh," the BPHWC president added.Threatening to go for a tougher movement including demonstrations with 'white Ehram clothes,' Naser said if the government takes Tk 1.0 lakh as plane fare, even that would be Tk 52,000 higher than usual. The Religious Affairs Ministry also wants to reduce the fare. "Due to refixation of airfare, finalisation of Hajj package also remained stuck," he added.Naser claimed that total 137,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Not only Biman, the Saudi Arabian Airline will also carry the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Around Tk 356 crore will be laundered abroad for the additional fare.He also demanded to allow the Middle East based airlines as 'Third Carriers' to carry pilgrims, ticketing facilities directly for the pilgrims and resisting syndication on Hajj tickets.