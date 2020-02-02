Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:27 PM
Home Back Page

Jatiya Kabita Utsab begins today

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

The 34th national poetry festival (Jatiya Kabita Utsab) will begin on Sunday on the central library premises of the Dhaka University in the capital.
Jatiya Kabita Parishad (JKP) is organising the two-day festival with the theme of 'Mujib is the poet of immortal poetry of my freedom' (Mujib Amar Swadhinotar Omar Kabber Kobi).
Floral wreaths will be placed at the Central Shaheed Minar and graves of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, painter Kamrul Hasan, poet Kazi Nazrul Islam ahead of the inaugural function in the morning.
Noted poet Mahadev Saha is expected to inaugurate the festival which will begin with the playing of the national anthem along with hoisting of the national flag. The Ekushey song and festival song will also be presented.
The festival will feature elaborate programmes, including recitation of poems, seminars, discussions and exhibitions on poets and poetry.
Poets from different countries including India, Turkey, Nepal, Spain, Sweden, Uzbekistan and Malaysia will also take part in the festival.
At the festival, three eminent poets and language movement veterans, Ahmed Rafi, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and Borhanuddin Khan Jahangir, will be honoured with 'Jatiya Kabita Parishad Sommanona'.
Poetry sessions will be held on each day of the festival till 9:00pm.    -BSS


