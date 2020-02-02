Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home Countryside

Noakhali dirt road yet to be metalled

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Feb 1: The earthen Saheberhat-Dattabari Road in Kadirpur Union under Begumganj Upazila of the district has not been made pucca in 50 years.  
During the rainy season, the road becomes water-logged, causing immense of suffering to the people and the students of different educational institutions.
The road is the only mode of transport for the people of Begumganj, Senbag, Kabirhat and Companiganj upazilas. It was damaged during the last year's flood. Transports and commuters can no longer use it. During the rainy season, bamboo bridge is the only option. Locals are facing serious communication problems because of the road's bad condition.
General people and students demanded intervention of prime minister to make the road pucca.
AS Raju of Saheberhat said, "Tender was asked several times to make the road pucca, but due to unknown reasons, there is no progress. We want to know why the road is not being developed."
Local Union Parishad Member Noor Ullah said, "We came to know that allocation was granted several times for cementing the road. But there has been no progress. We want its immediate cementing."




Kadirpur Shahid Ahmed Ali Mahila Dakhil Madrasa Principal Kazi Nurul Haque said, "The road goes under water after any scanty rain. So, many students can't come to the madrassa."
Begumganj Upazila Engineer Abdul Haque Molla said, "I have joined here recently. I shall inquire about the road and take necessary steps."
Upazila Chairman Omar Faruk Badsha said, "As the area is low-lying, so most of the roads here are in sorry state. After inquiring about the previous activities centring the road, we will take steps."



