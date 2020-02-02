Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home Countryside

Sight-impaired Khairul runs ‘honesty shop’ in Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Feb 1: Khairul Islam, a visually impaired person, runs an 'honesty shop' on Gazipur Government Primary School field to maintain his family.
Khairul Islam, 40, is the son of Taijul Islam of the district. He got only an ancestral homestead. Due to hard poverty, he could not continue his study after primary school level. In 2011, he was infected with glaucoma. Due to lack of treatment, he lost his eyesight in 2012.
Many people suggested him to start begging, but he denounced the idea and set up a stationary shop on the school field. He has been running the shop for the last seven years successfully. The school students help him a lot.
Khairul said the stationary shop cannot fulfil all the demands of the children. But, he tries his best to sell education materials and snacks to them. The shop is running completely depending on the honesty of the children.
Khairul sells items worth about Tk 600 to 700 and makes profit worth Tk 100 daily. With this money, he is running his four-member family. He has a daughter and a boy. His daughter has completed Primary Education Completion examination last year, and his son is now studying at class one. He dreams of regaining his eyesight one day through better treatment.
Head Teacher of Gazipur Government Primary School Mahinur Rahman said the school authority allowed Khairul to establish and run the shop here considering his helplessness. Besides academic education, the teachers of the school teach the students about ethics, honesty and morality. The students are continuously helping Khairul to run his shop.





















