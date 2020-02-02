Two women found dead at Senbag





The deceased were identified as Aklima Akhter Subarna, 22, a resident of Najirnagar Village in Ajuntola Union and Parul Akhter, 23, a resident of Gabtoli Village in Chhatarpaiya Union.

Aklima's in-laws claimed she committed suicide by taking poison on Friday noon. But her family members alleged that Aklima was beaten to death by her in-laws.

In another incident, Parul died mysteriously at her in-laws' house in the village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Md Alamgir Hossain said the bodies were sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue.

Two separate cases have been lodged with the PS in this connection, the OC added.



































