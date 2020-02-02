Best teachers, students get prizes in Gaibandha





In this connection, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust under the Ministry of Religion organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) in the afternoon in cooperation with district administration.

DC Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services Emdadul Haque Pramanik spoke as special guest while Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat presided over the function.

Among others, Chief Adviser of Gaibandha Press Club Gobinda Lal Das, General Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, district unit, Dipak Kumar Pal, Assistant Professor of Gaibandha Government College Rajat Saha, and senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman also spoke at the function, while journalist Uzzal Kumar Chakrabartee moderated the ceremony.

Earlier, Assistant Project Director Hamidur Rahman made a welcome speech, and said a total of 2,310 children are studying at 90 learning centres under the programme in the district.

Of them, five teachers and 10 children had been adjudged for the prizes, he also said.

The speakers said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took pragmatic measures to bring all the children of all casts, creed, and religion under education programme to build an enlightened nation by 2030.

To provide prizes to the best teachers and students from the programme would undoubtedly inspire them to help ensure quality education and make competitions to them as well, they also said.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, urged the teachers to be serious and more active in discharging their professional duty so that the pre-primary students could receive lessons from the learning centres with pleasure.























GAIBANDHA, Feb 1: The best teachers and students of Temple-Based Child and Mass Education Programme here got prizes on Wednesday for showing best performance in their respective ground.In this connection, Hindu Religious Welfare Trust under the Ministry of Religion organised a discussion meeting in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) in the afternoon in cooperation with district administration.DC Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Deputy Director of the Department of Social Services Emdadul Haque Pramanik spoke as special guest while Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat presided over the function.Among others, Chief Adviser of Gaibandha Press Club Gobinda Lal Das, General Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, district unit, Dipak Kumar Pal, Assistant Professor of Gaibandha Government College Rajat Saha, and senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman also spoke at the function, while journalist Uzzal Kumar Chakrabartee moderated the ceremony.Earlier, Assistant Project Director Hamidur Rahman made a welcome speech, and said a total of 2,310 children are studying at 90 learning centres under the programme in the district.Of them, five teachers and 10 children had been adjudged for the prizes, he also said.The speakers said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took pragmatic measures to bring all the children of all casts, creed, and religion under education programme to build an enlightened nation by 2030.To provide prizes to the best teachers and students from the programme would undoubtedly inspire them to help ensure quality education and make competitions to them as well, they also said.DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, urged the teachers to be serious and more active in discharging their professional duty so that the pre-primary students could receive lessons from the learning centres with pleasure.