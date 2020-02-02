Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home Countryside

62 held on different charges in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent‍

A total of 62 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Sirajganj, Rajshahi and Barishal, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: Police detained seven robbers from Enayetpur Police Station (PS) area in the district early Friday.
Three of the arrested robbers are identified as Ramzan Ali, 18, Shahadat Hossain, 18, of Belkuchi Upazila and Zahid Hossain, 18.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of the PS KM Raqibul Huda said a gang of 10 to 15 robbers attacked a local yarn trader Yasin Mallik and his employee Quayyum Mal in Gopalpur's Gabtola Intersection area on Thursday midnight and took Tk 3 lakh and a check book from their possession when they were returning home from Borotola Bazar; in the attack, Quayyum Mal was injured.
Hearing his cry for help, locals rushed to the spot and managed to catch three robbers.
However, the injured was rushed to a local hospital.
The robbers were handed over to police.
Gleaning information from the arrested, police detained four more robbers in an overnight drive in the area.
Police recovered Tk 1 lakh from their possession, and a case was filed in this connection with the PS.
RAJSHSHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 47 people in the city.
During the drives, a huge volume of drugs were also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release issued on Friday morning.
Of the arrestees, 16 had warrants, 15 with drugs and the rest 16 were arrested on different charge.
BARISHAL: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained eight persons along with 70 maunds of jatka (immature hilsa) from Palashpur Bridge area of the city on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, BCG set up a check-post and seized eight auto-rickshaws loaded with the jatka which were being taken to Port Road fish market.
After searching the auto-rickshaws, 70 maunds of jatka were recovered.
Later, the fishes were distributed among poor people and different orphanages.
At the same time, a mobile court fined the arrested Tk 40,000.
Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjib Sanyamat confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
To introduce the new generation students with country's tradition, a cake festival was organised
Noakhali dirt road yet to be metalled
Sight-impaired Khairul runs ‘honesty shop’ in Gazipur
Two women found dead at Senbag
Best teachers, students get prizes in Gaibandha
62 held on different charges in 3 dists
Obituary
50kg venison seized in Bagerhat


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft