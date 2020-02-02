62 held on different charges in 3 dists





SIRAJGANJ: Police detained seven robbers from Enayetpur Police Station (PS) area in the district early Friday.

Three of the arrested robbers are identified as Ramzan Ali, 18, Shahadat Hossain, 18, of Belkuchi Upazila and Zahid Hossain, 18.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of the PS KM Raqibul Huda said a gang of 10 to 15 robbers attacked a local yarn trader Yasin Mallik and his employee Quayyum Mal in Gopalpur's Gabtola Intersection area on Thursday midnight and took Tk 3 lakh and a check book from their possession when they were returning home from Borotola Bazar; in the attack, Quayyum Mal was injured.

Hearing his cry for help, locals rushed to the spot and managed to catch three robbers.

However, the injured was rushed to a local hospital.

The robbers were handed over to police.

Gleaning information from the arrested, police detained four more robbers in an overnight drive in the area.

Police recovered Tk 1 lakh from their possession, and a case was filed in this connection with the PS.

RAJSHSHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 47 people in the city.

During the drives, a huge volume of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release issued on Friday morning.

Of the arrestees, 16 had warrants, 15 with drugs and the rest 16 were arrested on different charge.

BARISHAL: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained eight persons along with 70 maunds of jatka (immature hilsa) from Palashpur Bridge area of the city on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, BCG set up a check-post and seized eight auto-rickshaws loaded with the jatka which were being taken to Port Road fish market.

After searching the auto-rickshaws, 70 maunds of jatka were recovered.

Later, the fishes were distributed among poor people and different orphanages.

At the same time, a mobile court fined the arrested Tk 40,000.

Sadar Upazila Fisheries Officer Sanjib Sanyamat confirmed the matter.





















