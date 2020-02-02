



BARISHAL, Feb 1: Executive Editor of the Daily Ajker Barta Kazi Anwar Pervez Rana died of heart attack at his own residence in Kashipur area of the district on Friday midnight. He was 37.

He was a member of Barishal Press Club and son of Barishal Shaheed A Rob Serniabat Press Club President Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul and Meherun Nessa Begum.

He was buried at his family graveyard at Kashipur on Saturday after Johar Prayer.

Executive Editor Rana left his wife, parents, two brothers and a host of relative to mourn his death.



Moklesur Rahaman

Freedom Fighter (FF) Moklesur Rahman died of heart attack at his own residence in Mahabaj area on Friday at 11:30pm. He was 65.

His first janaja was held on Saturday after Johar Prayer in front of Awsini Kumer Hall Sadar Road in the city and second janaja in Safir Garage area.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard at Mahabaj.

FF Moklesur Rahman left his wife, a son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





















