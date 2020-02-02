50kg venison seized in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Feb 1: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, seized 50kg of venison, deer skin from Chutto Kumrakhati area of Sundarbans on Friday.

BCG Mongla (West Zone) Detective Official Ltd Abdullah Al Mahmud said acting on tip-off, BCG members conducted a drive in the area at around 5pm.

Sensing the presence of Coast Guard, deer poachers fled the scene, added the official. Later, 50kg venison, three skins and a deer head were seized from the area.













