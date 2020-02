SATKHIRA, Feb 1: Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) seized 2.35kg gold from Laxmidari on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Laxmidari area adjacent to Bhomra Land Port at noon and found an abandoned packet of gold in the area, said BGB-33 Battalion Camp Commander Subedar Haru-ur-Rashid. The gold is worth of Tk 1.47 crore.