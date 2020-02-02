Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Countryside

29,377 to appear in SSC exams in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 1: A total of 29,377 students are going to appear in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in the district  scheduled to be held from February 3 (Monday).
According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, the students will take part in the examinations from all the enlisted institutions in 82 centres in all nine upazilas including two metropolises of the districts under the Jashore Education Board (JEB).
The authority concerned has taken all-out preparations to hold the examinations properly.
 As part of the preparations, the district administration organised a view-sharing  meeting with all 82 centre secretaries and others concerned, which was held in the conference room of Circuit House in the city on
January 26.
DC Md. Helal Hossain urged the attending centre secretaries and others concerned to discharge their duties keeping close coordination with education board and district and upazila civil and police administrations for successful holding of the examination.
He also urged them to follow the examination policy and guidelines strictly to attain the cherished goal of making the examinations peaceful and successful.
Besides, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has taken special security measures to hold the
SSC exams peacefully in the enlisted 33 centres in
the city.
"No one can carry any kind of weapon, knife, stick explosive or any object of that kind in the test centre, and no one can make a loud noise with any kind of loud speaker or any such device" said an official press release of the KMP.
Legal action will be taken against those who will violate this order, the press release added.


