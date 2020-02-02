Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:26 PM
Home Countryside

Kalaiya Canal loses navigability for grabbing, pollution

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Feb 1: The Kalaiya Canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district is losing navigability due to various reasons, including grabbing and pollution.
The government gets revenue worth about Tk 1.5 crore from Kalaiya Haat every year.
Sources said grabbing the canal, a number of wicked people are catching fishes with a special device locally called "Jhara".
On the other hand, all the garbage of Kalaiya Haat is being dumped in the canal.
Due to numerous toilets on both sides of the canal, the environment has also become polluted.
Plying of water transports is being hampered due to grabbing, pollution and rising salinity.
Through ages, Kalaiya Haat has been bearing the tradition as mokam (haat) of paddy, rice, cattle and buffalo from southern areas. Monday is the weekly haat day. For which, every Monday, the haat turns a fair ground. Crore taka transactions take place every week.
This is a 4sq km haat. Usually, four double-decker launches ply on the Dhaka-Kalaiya route every day. But, due to navigability crisis, the plying has been stopped. Launches anchor at the Tentulia River which is four kilometres away from the Kalaiya Ghat. People have to board launches going through trawlers amid life risk.
Amir Hossen, supervisor of Eagle Launch plying on the Dhaka-Kalaiya route, said, "Despite several times' dredging, Kalaiya Canal did not get back its navigability. We are demanding planned dredging."
No cargo vessel can reach the Kalaiya Ghat. As a result, the traders are suffering much.
Shahidul Islam Shahin, president of Kalaiya Paddy-Rice Warehouse Association, said, "We have to count more as commodities are being brought to the haat through small boats during full tide."
Faisal Ahmed, Kalaiya Union Parishad chairman and lessee of Kalaiya Haat, said, "Traders are in problem for the navigability crisis of the canal. As the lessee, I am also counting losses."
"If the canal is not dredged soon, the revenue income will come down in future," he added.


