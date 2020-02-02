Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Coronavirus: A global emergency!

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir

The spread of Coronavirus has become a global concern. Infection from China's Coronavirus spread to more than 12,000 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemics. The vast majority of infections are in China where the virus originated in an illegal wildlife market in the city of Wuhan and has also claimed 259 lives. More than 100 cases have emerged in other countries, from Japan to the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has so far held off declaring the flu-like Coronavirus a global emergency, began another meeting in Geneva to reconsider. Such a declaration would trigger tighter containment and information-sharing guidelines, but may disappoint Beijing, which had expressed confidence in defeating the "devil" virus.

Bangladesh observes for a certain time if any person returns from china as a cautionary effort to prevent the spread this virus Allegedly, Bangladeshi citizens reside in China do not get support from Bangladesh embassy. We hope that the Bangladeshis are staying there will get proper support from the embassy.





Khalid Hasan
Over email



