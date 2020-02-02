Pakistan ‘Ek Tamasha’!



Nazarul Islam



To cut a long story short, a recent film was shot in Pakistan highlighting the nation's characteristics of 'social hypocrisy'. Unfortunately, this film had also ironically, projected its ability to put many human lives into turmoil: simply because the protagonist of the story had sported a beard, and another 'religious' party had deemed this 'posture'to be a gesture of insult to their religion-Islam.



Surprisingly, Imran Khan's government has all but surrendered to the Islamic far-Right group (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) by announcing that it had now 'advised the producer of the film Zindagi Tamasha to delay its release. This film had won the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival last year, the first Pakistani film to do so.



Director-producer Sarmad Khoosat, who is held in high esteem as a writer, had been receiving threat calls ever since the promo of the film was released on YouTube. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) immediately launched a social media campaign, against both the film and Sarmad, labelling them as disrespectful of Islamic traditions and values.



Zindagi Tamasha had already been unanimously reviewed and approved for release on 24 January by all three censor boards of Pakistan, but the decision was suddenly reversed last Tuesday. This had arrived in the wake of TLP threatening to launch a country-wide protest in addition to releasing Sarmad's phone contact number and national ID card details.



Is this any thing, novel in Pakistan? No, the country has, like so many others, time and again, has reflected the duplicity of standards, or say its double face, whenever it came down to extremism in the matter of individual faith and belief. An important fact is that the religious party's campaign against Khoosat and the film was a classic campaign of manufactured outrage. Only film celebrities and progressives were able to respond to this.

Unlike the usual Islamist storms whipped up in Pakistan, the vast majority of Pakistanis did not jump on the outrage bandwagon and had preferred to remain aloof. Those who spoke out, have expressed their exasperation at the (lacking) 'Mullahs' being foisted upon their freedoms.



Instead of providing protection to the producer and allowing the release of 'Zindagi Tamasha' on time, the government of Imran Khan had preferred to appease and preserve the extremist factions, for the specific reason they might be needed sometime, at a latter juncture. Again, this tragic event in the country has also reflected that Pakistan, while endeavouring to convey to the world, its inherent ability to crush terrorism whenever it was needed, may further instil the right values. Can the public servants and civil society in Pakistan endorse such extremism in its crude form, ignoring the reality--that it is the bedrock of anarchy and terrorism?



According to the respected author Khoosat, and many others who claim to have seen the film in private screenings, 'Zindagi Tamasha' does not contain even a hint of disrespect for the religion of Islam. The protagonist is a religious 'good enough Muslim' person, who is also fond of reciting naats (hymns in praise of Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon Him). A real estate agent by day, with a wife and family, he is known and largely respected as a hard-working, kind and a gentle soul.



Obviously, Khoosat was shocked that a film, that was unique in depicting the softer and more humane side of a conservative and religious member of society, should be defamed and face allegations of being disrespectful to Islam and the community. The film is also a commentary on the hypocrisy of the prevalent Pakistani society.



To add insult to his injury, the present federal information minister had announced that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had decided to consult the obscurantist government body Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the film. The Tribune reported that the TLP representatives would also sit in on the screening of the movie. Needless to say, do they have any legal right to sit in or dictate decisions to a government body?

This has generated disgust and anger among the public, with some calling the capitulation itself a 'Zinfagi Tamasha'



Remember how the Imran Khan government came down hard on the TLP when the party challenged its writ over the release from prison of blasphemy accused Asia Bibi over a year ago?

At the time, the TLP had called for the resignation of Prime Minister Khan, killing of judges and allegedly calling mutiny within the army ranks, in order to overthrow Pakistan's COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. What a pity, indeed!



For all this and the violent protests, about ninety TLP members, including leader Khadim Rizvi's brother and nephew, were handed 55-year prison sentences, last week. However, when it came to people's freedom to choose what they want to watch, Imran Khan's government goes right back to appeasing the extremist factions to allowing them to create public disorder.



According to the acclaimed Pakistani novelist Mohammed Hanif: 'On the one hand, we are told that we are past the war on terror, and we have sacrificed tens of thousands of lives in this war, and on the other, the state is allowing the Ulema to tell us what we can watch. Why have the censor boards then, why not just leave it all to the Ulema? Unhin ko dikha kar ijaazat le liya karenge (We will show it to the Ulema only and take permission)'.



It is clear that this particular group can be controlled at will, and unleashed when required. In late 2017, the TLP was allowed to hold the Shahid Khaqan Abbasi government hostage through violent protests and blockade of the arterial road between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for three weeks. And when the interior minister at the time called the Rangers for help, the army chief had but refused completely.



Instead, it had been suggested that the 'government' should determine the responsibility and punish those involved in the legislation regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwat oath". After an agreement was brokered between the TLP and the government to end the protest, and the top ranking military officer was filmed distributing reward money to TLP activists, smilingly and tactfully, with the words:

'Are we not in this, together?'



These words mean a lot to Pakistanis!



The writer is a former educator based in Chicago























