

Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair



We believe, all of us, irrespective of our age, religion and gender must promote the habit of regular reading and this year's Ekushey Book Fair is the best time to begin with. This year's month-long Ekushey book Fair begins today - a day later than usual because of Dhaka's mayoral polls. Also this year's book fair has been dedicated to The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Publishers from across the country will come to the fair with a wide variety of books while Bangla Academy will exhibit around 200 newly-printed and reprinted books in which a good number of those are on Bangabandhu.However, for decades the book carnival held at Dhaka has been drawing readers, writers and poets from all across the country. As much as it is a book fair, it is also an opportunity to meet various writers, poets and publishers. It is encouraging to note that the number of publication houses and other organizations participating at the annual book fair this year increased to 550 from 499 in 2019 - while units increased to 850 from 770 in 2019. Increasing numbers clearly suggest of a booming book business, but in reality it is for a fleeting month only.The point, however, not only for a month - we expect our youngsters to cultivate a healthy reading habit throughout the year. The month-long event is a key component of Bangladesh's cultural calendar -- featuring writers both local and foreign -- its purpose is to honour the history of Ekushey and upholding our rich literary tradition. And that's why if we do not explore our culture, language, art and literature by reading more, we can never develop ourselves as a patriotic nation.What the Ekushey Book Fair otherwise Boi Mela truly stands for has never been more relevant, and more important than today -- the spirit of the fair, which embodies the struggle of our forefathers - is one that seeks to promote freedom in all its forms - be it of speech, of expression, or of the press. But it is sad to see that the spirit of Boi Mela has not been carried forward into other important aspects of our lives - and one of them is to nurture a lifelong reading habit.Books including poetry not only quench our thirst for knowledge and information but books also make us better human beings. In fact, books play a pivotal role in everyone's life. We should make them our best friends since they inspire us to do great things in life and overcome our failures.We believe, all of us, irrespective of our age, religion and gender must promote the habit of regular reading and this year's Ekushey Book Fair is the best time to begin with.