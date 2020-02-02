Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

UMM Al-FAHM, Feb 1: In the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm residents are scared and angry over US President Donald Trump's peace plan which sees them as part of a future Palestinian state.
At the same time, the "deal of the century" would give the Jewish state a green light to annex chunks of territory in the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Israelis live in settlements deemed illegal under international law.
In Umm al-Fahm, a hilltop town of over 50,000 people in  northern Israel, locals are aghast at a clause on page 13 of the 181-page plan, which would barter their Israeli citizenship for the interests of the settlers.
As part of an "exchange" of territory, the Trump deal, entitled Peace To Prosperity, could transfer control of the Arab "triangle" --  a cluster of 14 towns and villages where more than 260,000 Israeli Arabs live -- from Israel to a mooted Palestinian state.
"The Vision contemplates the possibility, subject to agreement of the parties that the borders of Israel will be redrawn such that the Triangle Communities become part of the State of Palestine," reads the text published by the White House.
That idea was welcomed by former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, head of the secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, who proposed such a swap in 2004.
But triangle residents find it a bitter pill to swallow.
"We don't take this lightly. This situation is very serious, and it makes me very afraid," said Rosine Zaid, sitting in an Umm al-Fahm cafe.
"We're not going to let that happen," adds her friend Lubna Asali, between sips of coffee.
A group of five teenagers, shawarma meat sandwiches and soft drinks in their hands, say they will take part in a protest against the Trump plan due to take place Saturday in Umm al-Fahm.
"We are ready to defend our land. We are against this programme," said 16-year-old Abdel.
He supports a Palestinian state, but with its capital in Jerusalem, which the plan acknowledges as Israel's "undivided" capital.
"If they want to get us out of Israel, we want Jerusalem to follow us," he says.
The Trump proposal does not in fact advocate the physical relocation of triangle residents.    -AFP


