Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:25 PM
Home News

Mega-constellation firms meet European astronomers

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Leading satellite mega-constellation companies SpaceX and OneWeb have met with astronomers in Europe to discuss the impact their operations could have on observations of the Universe.
There's concern that the size and brightness of the firms' planned fleets could interfere with the work of professional telescopes.
The parties discussed the issues in a private meeting at the Royal Astronomical Society in London, UK.
The talks were described "as positive".
Present for OneWeb was Dr Timothy Maclay, the start-up's director of mission systems engineering; and for SpaceX, the participant was Patricia Cooper, the California company's vice president of satellite government affairs.
OneWeb and SpaceX are in the process of launching big networks of spacecraft to deliver broadband internet to every corner of the globe.
The numbers of platforms involved are unprecedented in the history of spaceflight.
The RAS gathering was intended as an opening move in what is hoped will become a continuing dialogue. Media were excluded to allow the delegates to have a frank discussion, RAS deputy executive director and press officer, Robert Massey, told BBC News.
It's understood two new, soon-to-be published research studies were presented.
One, from the University of Southampton, has investigated the reflectivity of SpaceX's Starlink satellites and what's driving their brightness in the sky.
The second, from the European Southern Observatory organisation, has attempted to model how much observing time might be lost by the world's major telescope facilities if the mega-constellations' interference is as bad as some fear it could become.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European Union: from six to 27
Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan
Mega-constellation firms meet European astronomers
A long and winding road: The UK journey in and out of the EU
Online, jetsetting and monitored: How life in China has changed since SARS
Brexit is here, what changes?
Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day
Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft