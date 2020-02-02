Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home News

Brexit is here, what changes?

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Brexit is here, what changes?

Brexit is here, what changes?

BRUSSELS, Feb 1:  At midnight on Friday -- 1,317 days after British voters decided to leave the European Union -- Brexit finally came about. So what changed?
So far, not much. Daily business between the United Kingdom and the EU will continue as before during an 11-month transition until the end of the year.
This will allow London and Brussels to negotiate new arrangements to guide future relations, but in the meantime there are some practical changes.
- No turning back -
The United Kingdom has left the EU and the union has lost one of its largest and richest states, the first ever to quit the project.
The EU has therefore lost 66 million inhabitants -- leaving it with a population of around 446 million -- along with 5.5 percent of its land mass.
If Britain ever does decide it wants back in, then this will be a matter for EU accession procedures as for any outside applicant.  
- The institutions -
In Brussels, the lowering of the Union Jack outside the European Parliament symbolised a concrete change: Britain is out of the union and a "third country".
It has no MEPs, the 73 Brits elected in May have left. 46 of the seats will be kept for future EU members and 27 distributed among under-represented countries.
Britain no longer has to nominate a top official to the European Commission, although London failed to do so last year and its seat is already vacant.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will no longer be invited to summits of the European Council of leaders, and ministers no longer attend EU council meetings.
As non-EU citizens, Brits are not eligible for senior bureaucratic posts in Brussels, but many have already secured dual nationality and residence rights.
More junior officials whose careers began before Brexit will stay in post.
Britain will, however, continue to pay into the EU budget as the second largest net contributor after Germany until the end of the transition.
- Citizens rights -
According to the United Nations, around 1.2 million British citizens live in other EU countries, mainly in Spain, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy.
And according to the UK stats office, another 2.9 million citizens of other EU countries live in Britain, around 4.6 percent of the population.
Under the withdrawal agreement signed by both sides, both sets of expatriates retain the rights they had before Brexit to work and reside in their host country.
But Britons in Europe and EU citizens in the UK may have to register with the authorities and individual member states will set up procedures of their own.
Free movement will apply until the end of the transition. Afterwards, the withdrawal treaty says EU nationals will be able to stay in the UK if they continue to work.
The UK government has said it intends to end "freedom of movement" for future EU arrivals, and precise details of reciprocal rights will be negotiated after Brexit.
- The negotiations -
Britain has, of course, already spent years negotiating with European Commission official Michel Barnier's Brexit task force on the terms of its departure.
But these negotiations changed after Friday, when the "Article 50" procedure in the European Treaty expires and the UK becomes a third country.
The UK nevertheless remains subject to EU law and the European Court of Justice until the end of the transition, and in any judgements in cases pending from before the final departure.  
Barnier is in talks with EU member states to draw up a negotiating mandate for a trade agreement to govern cross-Channel commercial ties after the transition.
This will then be hammered out with UK officials in the same way as Europe's free trade agreements with other third countries, such as Canada or Singapore. Barnier will unveil the goals of his draft negotiating parameters on Monday, but EU leaders have already warned that Britain will not enjoy the benefits of membership outside the bloc.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European Union: from six to 27
Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan
Mega-constellation firms meet European astronomers
A long and winding road: The UK journey in and out of the EU
Online, jetsetting and monitored: How life in China has changed since SARS
Brexit is here, what changes?
Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day
Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft