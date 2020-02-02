Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home News

Coronavirus vaccine will take months: Biotech exec

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, Feb 1: No manufacturer will have a coronavirus vaccine ready for use before the middle of 2020, despite an intensive global effort, a biotech executive told AFP on Friday.
Stephane Bancel is chief executive of Moderna Therapeutics, one of several entities involved in an all-out international effort to create a vaccine as soon as possible for the deadly SARS-like virus, also known as nCoV-2019, that has already killed more than 200 people.
Moderna is working in coordination with the US National Institutes of Health, while Inovio Pharmaceuticals and the University of Queensland in Australia are pursuing alternative tracks.
They have all received funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international body established to finance costly biotechnology research.
But Bancel warned that "no manufacturer will be able to have a vaccine ready for the summer".
In a French-language interview with AFP, Bancel also described the technology Moderna was using in its approach.
"It is based on messenger RNA technology. Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a coded information molecule," he said.
Moderna's website explains that "mRNA medicines are sets of instructions that cells in the body use to make proteins to prevent or fight disease."
Bancel added that "once we have managed to master the technology that works on humans, things could go very quickly because it is always the same manufacturing process... for messenger RNA against the flu or against the coronavirus, it is the same method of manufacturing, the only difference is the order of letters that code the proteins.
"For the coronavirus, we are working with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). They acquired the virus' sequence from the Chinese government, then the NIH and our teams analysed it to understand the protein structures, which are different from other viruses.
"Our teams near Boston are making a vaccine now, and as soon as it is ready, it will be sent to the NIH which will carry out clinical phase 1 trials" Bancel said in reference to initial safety tests on humans.
Asked if a vaccine could be developed in time to respond to the epidemic, he cautioned that "the vaccine will have to undergo several clinical trials.
"The challenge is that it could quickly be given to millions of people. The responsibility for its safety is therefore very important. Even going quickly with technology like mRNA, no manufacturer will be able to have a vaccine ready by the summer, or even by the autumn."
Bancel emphasised that "the only answer now is public health actions, trying to contain human to human transmission as much as possible.
"I think the biggest public health challenge will be during winter in the southern hemispere, along with the risk that it comes back to the northern hemisphere in the fall," he forecast.
"It is very had to predict today if the situation will be serious in the fall or if the virus will have disappeared.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European Union: from six to 27
Israeli Arabs fear for their future under Trump peace plan
Mega-constellation firms meet European astronomers
A long and winding road: The UK journey in and out of the EU
Online, jetsetting and monitored: How life in China has changed since SARS
Brexit is here, what changes?
Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day
Last train to Europe: all aboard the Eurostar as Britain bids goodbye


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft