Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

JERUSALEM, Feb 1: Israeli warplanes hit the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas on Saturday after cross-border mortar fire by Palestinian militants, the Israeli army said.
Fighter aircraft hit "Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.
"Among the targets were weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure used by the Hamas terror organisation," the English-language statement said.
There were no reports of casualties.
The strikes followed successive rounds of cross-border fire from Gaza on Friday and the launch of balloons fitted with incendiary devices into southern Israel.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stalemate over Iraq PM pick
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas
Egypt sentences 37 to death
US curbs immigration from Nigeria, five other nations
Second shooting in Delhi at anti-CAA protest
BJP to repeat Myanmar-style genocide in India: Imran
CAA in ‘clear violation’ of India constitution: AI
China calls for no weddings, short funerals to contain virus


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft