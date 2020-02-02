Israeli warplanes hit Hamas

JERUSALEM, Feb 1: Israeli warplanes hit the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas on Saturday after cross-border mortar fire by Palestinian militants, the Israeli army said.

Fighter aircraft hit "Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

"Among the targets were weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure used by the Hamas terror organisation," the English-language statement said.

There were no reports of casualties.

The strikes followed successive rounds of cross-border fire from Gaza on Friday and the launch of balloons fitted with incendiary devices into southern Israel. -AFP











