Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:24 PM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Egypt sentences 37 to death

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

CAIRO, Feb 1: An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former special forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said.
Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar to Egypt in May last year.
He was convicted on several charges including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the frontier with Libya, and involvement in an attempt to kill a former interior minister in 2013, a military statement said.
Ashmawy led the Sinai-based Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt's most active militant group, before it pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2014, it said.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stalemate over Iraq PM pick
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas
Egypt sentences 37 to death
US curbs immigration from Nigeria, five other nations
Second shooting in Delhi at anti-CAA protest
BJP to repeat Myanmar-style genocide in India: Imran
CAA in ‘clear violation’ of India constitution: AI
China calls for no weddings, short funerals to contain virus


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft