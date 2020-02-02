Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020
Second shooting in Delhi at anti-CAA protest

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: A man fired shots at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the heart of protests against the citizenship law CAA, just three days after a teen shooter fired at protesters at Jamia Millia University.
The man allegedly shouted "Jai Sri Ram" as he fired shots standing near police barricades put up at the south Delhi locality where hundreds of women and children have sat on the road in protest for more than a month. He was caught by the police.
He was also heard saying: "Humare desh mein sirf hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (in our country only Hindus will prevail)." A witness said the man fired two-three times, standing right next to the police.
"We suddenly heard gunshots. This person was shouting Jai Shri Ram. He had a semi-automatic pistol and he fired two rounds. The police were standing just behind him," said the witness.    -NDTV


